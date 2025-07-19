Rare 2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta with 2,300 miles heads to Monterey auction

A rare 2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta will be the star of the upcoming RM Sotheby’s auction in Monterey, scheduled for mid-August. This is chassis number ZFF86ZHA0H0232856, in impeccable condition, part of a limited production run of just 210 units. Its exclusivity, combined with high historical and collectible value, makes it one of the most coveted pieces in the sale.

Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta at Monterey auction: one of the last examples in excellent condition

Preliminary estimates indicate a price between $6 and $7 million, figures that fully reflect the model’s exceptional nature. The car presents in Nero Daytona livery with black leather interior enriched by red details, an elegant and sporty color combination. The removable carbon fiber hardtop and other carbon fiber elements complete the technical and stylistic appointment at the highest level.

Making this example even more desirable is its low mileage: just 2,300 miles on the odometer. The car has always been carefully stored in a garage and subjected to regular maintenance at official Ferrari centers, as documented records attest. A true collector car, pampered from the beginning by its first owner, a Beverly Hills resident serviced by Ferrari Westlake dealership.

From a technical standpoint, the LaFerrari Aperta is the open-top variant of the celebrated coupe from which it derives. The Prancing Horse’s hybrid hypercar combines a 6.3-liter V12 with a KERS system derived from Formula 1, for a total output of 963 horsepower and torque exceeding 664 lb-ft. Acceleration from 0-60 mph occurs in under 3 seconds, 0-120 mph in about 7 seconds, and 0-180 mph in 15 seconds, with a top speed exceeding 217 mph.

The driving experience is enhanced by the lowered seating position, made possible by the carbon fiber monocoque structure with integrated seats, adjustable pedal box, and single-seater-inspired setup. The Brembo carbon-ceramic braking system ensures extremely short stopping distances and fade resistance, while aerodynamic efficiency results from refined work that doesn’t compromise the elegance of the lines.

The LaFerrari Aperta‘s bodywork is considered by many as one of the most successful in the brand’s recent history. The auction model is also equipped with over $113,000 in options, including the front lift system, useful for navigating ramps and urban obstacles without damage.

According to RM Sotheby’s, this could be one of the last examples produced. A combination of exclusivity, design, technology, and preservation condition that makes it perfect for enriching any prestigious collection. Whoever wins it will experience rare driving emotions, difficult to replicate with any other vehicle.