Why BorgWarner’s turbocharger tech is the real Jeep Grand Cherokee story

It’s reassuring to see automakers like Stellantis still betting heavily on squeezing every last drop of performance and efficiency from the combustion engine. And they’re not doing it alone. BorgWarner is stepping in to ensure that the upcoming Jeep lineup doesn’t embarrass itself with outdated technology.

The focus of this collaborative engineering effort is the new Hurricane 4 Turbo engine, set to debut in the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee. BorgWarner has secured a supply deal to provide its sophisticated 50mm Variable Turbine Geometry (VTG) turbocharger. This is next-generation, integrating both variable geometry and wastegate functionality. A dual-purpose gadget designed to make the engine perform like a powerhouse while sipping fuel like a hybrid.

This VTG turbocharger is a mechanical miracle worker. It boosts engine responsiveness across the entire rev range. And significantly reduces emissions by allowing the catalytic converter to heat up faster during cold starts. Better yet, it supports a high-efficiency Miller Cycle at low RPMs for improved fuel efficiency. It’s engineering designed to cover all sins.

But the real quiet revolution is the integration of BorgWarner’s Electric Variable Cam Timing (eVCT) system on the Jeep Cherokee’s four-cylinder EP6 engine. It makes the eVCT system the very first application on a Stellantis powertrain. This system operates independently of oil pressure, granting a wider timing range that facilitates truly advanced combustion strategies. The result? Better fuel economy, lower CO2 emissions. And a more flexible engine that can theoretically adapt to your driving habits (or lack thereof).

Dr. Volker Weng of BorgWarner proudly labels this the “next generation of turbo innovation”. A testament to their long and profitable partnership with Stellantis. By combining their expertise in thermal, turbo, and electric propulsion technologies, BorgWarner is actively dragging the Jeep brand into a future defined by efficiency and sustainability. Will the average Jeep Grand Cherokee owner care about the ingenious integration of eVCT? Or about the low bill?