White House urges Stellantis to honor Belvidere plant pledge

The latest time periods have been marked by increasing tensions between unions, governments and the auto industry. One of the major issues has certainly been the reopening of Stellantis’ Belvidere plant in Illinois. Now, following much criticism it has already received in recent weeks, the auto group also finds itself pressed by the White House to reopen the site.

The White House, and more, against Stellantis

As we anticipate, there has been considerable criticism from many directed at Stellantis in recent weeks over the issue of the closure of the Belvidere plant. Now, adding to the criticism and concern is the White House, which, through spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, has expressed particular concern about the now substantial delay in the implementation of the agreement that had been entered into by the auto group and the UAW United Auto Workers union. It provided for a substantial investment to start production and create jobs for the community, which has not yet happened.

But the White House, is not precisely the only one to have expressed the same concerns, as Governor Pritzker urges the company to speed up the timetable for reopening the plant. Now given the ugly situation around Belvidere and past efforts to invest in and reopen the plant, Governor Pritzker issued the following statement, “For more than two years, the Illinois State Administration has been working hard to ensure the rapid reopening of the Stellantis plant in Belvidere. The company’s decision to close the plant disrupted the lives of thousands of families, and our commitment has always been to restore peace of mind and job security to these workers.”

Governor Pritzker himself, last July, enthusiastically celebrated Stellantis’ investment in electric vehicle production in Belvidere, promising a bright future and the creation of new jobs. As just mentioned instead, he finds himself having to spur Stellantis into action as soon as possible.

The UAW and Sanders in agreement with the White House as well

The UAW, represented by Senator Bernie Sanders, threatened protest actions, stressing the importance of keeping their commitments and ensuring a sustainable future for Belvidere workers. The local community, led by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, expressed strong support for the unions’ demands, calling on Stellantis to honor the agreement and boost the region’s economy.

Senator Sanders also said that, in his opinion, the main reason Stellantis would not yet consider reopening the Belvidere plant is that the company would not be handling priorities as it should. Sanders also clarified numerical issues, talking about the fact that Stellantis made about $6 billion in profits in the first half of this year alone. Simultaneously, however, the company spent $8 billion in share repurchases and dividends, also from the current year.

The story we are talking about has been going on for quite some time now, which highlights that the major transformations taking place in the automotive sector are quite complicated. The electric car industry is advancing, car manufacturers are struggling to keep up, and as a result they cannot reconcile the duties and interests of the companies, a factor that is then reflected in the welfare of the affected families. Stellantis still remains the sole decider on Belvidere, and there are many now who want the group to act as soon as possible.