What’s still missing for Antonio Filosa to become Stellantis CEO

Antonio Filosa is currently the favorite to become the new CEO of Stellantis. His appointment, however, remains in the balance: it will have to be ratified by the Supervisory Board, where internal divisions persist, particularly among French members, who oppose his designation.

Current COO for the Americas and head of group quality, Antonio Filosa has a long history with former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, from which much of the support for his candidacy comes. Despite this backing, unanimous agreement to succeed Carlos Tavares, who resigned on December 1, 2024, is still far off.

According to reports from the newspaper La Tribuna de Automoción, the Supervisory Board, chaired by John Elkann, plans to meet in June, during which a definitive decision will be made. It’s said that some members from former Groupe PSA are opposed to Filosa’s appointment, fearing too unilateral an inclination toward the “Italian faction” within the group. Reservations have also emerged from representatives of Stellantis‘ new partner, Chinese brand Leapmotor, whose integration has been ongoing for several months.

If Antonio Filosa’s candidacy is not accepted, the new CEO selection process could be postponed to September and alternative scenarios could return to the table, including the candidacy of a Silicon Valley executive or, although less likely, a return to talks with Luca de Meo, the current head of Renault Group. Among the candidates is also Maxime Picat, obviously preferred by the French PSA leadership.

Antonio Filosa, appreciated for his energetic managerial approach and for the results achieved in Stellantis’ reorganization in Latin America, aims to lead the group by addressing crucial challenges such as the electric transition, brand integration and the expansion of mobility services. However, to realize his strategic vision, he will first have to win the consensus of the entire corporate leadership.