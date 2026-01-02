Alfa Romeo Tonale: more than 400 hp planned for the upcoming model

The next generation of the Alfa Romeo Tonale is starting to take shape amid rumors and technical speculation. The debut could take place by the end of 2027, with production at the Melfi plant expected between late next year and early 2028. It is not yet certain that the model will retain the Tonale name, as some reports suggest it could arrive as a spiritual successor with a different designation.

Next Alfa Romeo Tonale: new generation could exceed 400 hp with a Quadrifoglio version

The new vehicle should be built on the STLA Medium platform, a choice that would bring a noticeable increase in size compared to the current model. Overall length could reach or exceed 4.6 meters, placing it close to today’s Stelvio, which is also set to grow to around 4.85 meters with its next generation.

On the powertrain side, early indications point to a diversified lineup featuring hybrid and fully electric options. The most intriguing prospect involves a potential Quadrifoglio version, which could deliver more than 400 horsepower. The technical foundation would likely come from Stellantis’ plug-in hybrid system already used by models such as the Peugeot 508 and DS 9. Built around a 1.6-liter PureTech engine, this setup currently produces 360 horsepower. Targeted upgrades to both the combustion engine and the electric unit could push total output beyond the 400-horsepower mark without requiring major structural changes.

With figures like these, a Tonale Quadrifoglio would compete directly in the high-performance SUV segment. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h could sit around the five-second mark, while top speed would likely be electronically limited to 250 km/h. Such a variant would carry strong commercial and image value for Alfa Romeo.

Styling should move toward a sportier and more aerodynamic look, better aligned with the brand’s heritage and with the rest of the lineup, which will have been refreshed by then. A temporary overlap with the current Tonale, recently updated, remains possible, especially if the new model adopts a different name. In that case, the two vehicles would differ clearly in size and overall positioning. Greater clarity is expected by mid-2026, when Alfa Romeo should outline its future product strategy in more detail.