Waymo self-driving cars repeatedly invade a quiet Atlanta neighborhood

Several self-driving Jaguar I-Pace vehicles from Waymo’s robotaxi service began repeatedly entering Battleview Drive, a dead-end street in the residential Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta. The empty cars performed pointless U-turns and left again without any passenger getting in or out.

According to residents, the phenomenon mainly occurred in the morning between 6 and 7 a.m. One resident said he counted around 50 robotaxis in one hour on a street normally used only by residents and school buses.

Empty Waymo self-driving cars cause chaos in Atlanta

The situation worsened when one resident tried to discourage the vehicles by putting up a sign warning about children in the area. The result had the opposite effect. Some robotaxis reportedly struggled to complete the U-turn, became stuck and created a small traffic jam with as many as eight Waymo vehicles stopped at the same time in the cul-de-sac, each trying to recalculate its exit route.

For residents, the main concern involved the safety of children, pets and pedestrians during the hours when families prepare to leave home. Images shared by local media showed a highly unusual scene, with empty autonomous cars arriving one after another, driving to the end of the street, turning around and leaving without any human interaction.

Waymo said it had already solved the routing issue and reiterated its commitment to acting as a “good neighbor” in the communities where it operates. The company also noted that it completes more than 500,000 rides per week in the United States.

Waymo added that, in Atlanta, its vehicles operate in partnership with Uber and that the two companies are working to prevent similar incidents from happening again. Battleview Drive sits near the northern edge of the robotaxi operating area in the city, a detail that may have contributed to the unusual behavior of the vehicles. Waymo said its cars should return to those streets only when a user actually requests a ride.

The episode has reignited debate over the integration of autonomous vehicles into residential neighborhoods, where temporary signs, narrow streets, children and unexpected behavior still create variables that robotaxis can struggle to handle as naturally as a human driver.