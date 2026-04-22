Florida Uber driver spots a $42.5 million Ferrari 250 GTO in a customer’s driveway

An Uber driver said on Reddit that he found himself staring at a pistachio-green Ferrari 250 GTO parked in the driveway of a Palm Beach home in Florida after dropping off a passenger on what had seemed like a completely ordinary ride. The post, published by user “EmptyPocketsXotics” and later picked up by several international outlets, describes the moment with the tone of someone who only realized a second later that he had ended up just a few feet away from one of the rarest and most valuable cars ever built.

A Florida Uber driver found a $42.5 million Ferrari 250 GTO in a customer’s driveway

The Ferrari 250 GTO has stood for decades as the ultimate collector car, with values that now move in the tens of millions of dollars. Some examples have sold for around $35 million, others have gone past $48 million at public auction, and according to multiple reports, the biggest private sales have reached and even exceeded $70 million. Ferrari built only 36 examples between 1962 and 1964, which already makes any sighting an event on its own. Finding one parked outdoors like an ordinary family car adds an extra layer of surrealism that explains much of the interest around the story.

Several enthusiasts and observers identified the car as chassis 3505 GT, a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO originally built for Stirling Moss and sold in 2012 for about $35 million. It is one of the easiest examples in the entire production run to recognize because of its light green finish, often described as pistachio green or apple green, a color that instantly sets it apart from most surviving GTOs, which people usually associate with red.

The driver’s account does not make entirely clear whether the passenger actually owned the car or was simply close to the owner, but what struck readers most was the total normality of the scene, a GTO left sitting in a driveway without any special protection, exposed to the Florida sun as if it were worth no more than any other car parked in the neighborhood. At a time when most surviving examples live in climate-controlled spaces and carry eight-figure insurance values, coming across a 250 GTO being treated simply like a car remains one of those moments that reminds people what Ferrari originally built it for.