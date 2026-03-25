Wales builds the Ford Escort MK1 from scratch

Most automotive icons didn’t start out as icons. The Ford Escort was conceived as a straightforward family car, a replacement for the aging Anglia, practical, affordable, nothing to write home about. Then someone pointed one at a dirt road and everything changed.

The MK1, introduced in the late 1960s, turned out to be quietly brilliant in ways Ford hadn’t entirely planned for. Rear-wheel drive, a suspension geometry that handled rough terrain with surprising composure, and a mechanical simplicity that meant you could fix it roadside with basic tools and a reasonable amount of patience. The icon was born.

The problem with icons is that originals become rare, expensive, and structurally compromised in ways that no amount of sentiment can compensate for. That’s where MST Cars steps in, operating out of Wales with a rather elegant solution: stop restoring old Escorts and start building new ones.

The company constructs Ford Escort MK1 and MK2 models entirely from scratch, using new components throughout, which means the finished cars can be registered as new vehicles.

Their latest project, the MK1 Sports, is a considered reinterpretation of what the original might look like today, assuming it had access to a 2.0-liter twin-cam 16-valve engine producing 180 HP, fully adjustable suspension, high-performance brakes, and a limited-slip differential on a reinforced rear axle. The five-speed close-ratio manual gearbox stays true to the spirit. The interior goes minimalist-retro: sport reclinable seats, a deep-dish steering wheel, a rear storage compartment that doesn’t pretend to be anything more than useful.

The chassis has been stiffened to meet current British standards without sacrificing the original proportions, which, for a car that looked this right the first time around, is exactly the correct call. Weight reduction was a design principle from day one, not an afterthought.

Pricing lands at $105,000 plus tax. In a market where a mediocre air-cooled Porsche commands twice that and a properly restored original Escort can cost more than the asking price here, that figure is difficult to argue with. A $6,700 deposit secures a production slot, with delivery estimated at 18 months from order confirmation.

MST is targeting 50 units per year, a boutique volume that guarantees exclusivity without tipping into outright scarcity theater. There are worse ways to spend six figures than on a brand-new car that drives like history, looks like it belongs, and was assembled by people who actually care how it turns out.