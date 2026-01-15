A family treasure story: this 1968 Ford Torino GT is looking for a new home

If you have a soft spot for muscle car icons with a side of family drama, a very yellow 1968 Ford Torino GT SportsRoof is currently demanding your attention on the auction block. Finished in a vivid Meadowlark Yellow with a contrasting “Nugget Gold” vinyl interior, this car is the definition of 1960s “aesthetic confidence”.

This Torino GT has been in the same family since 1973, originally belonging to the seller’s late father since he was 14, and is now looking for a fresh start with a clean California title. Under the hood lies a formidable 6.4-liter V8 engine capable of pumping out 325 HP.

A 2021 restoration gave this Ford Torino a new lease on life, featuring a engine rebuild, a four-barrel carburetor, and a 2.5-inch exhaust system. Power is sent to the rear axle via a classic four-speed manual transmission, ensuring you actually have to drive the car rather than just pointing it in a general direction.

Perfection is a strong word. While the restoration included protective underbody paint and a shiny Champion aluminum radiator, the car wears its history openly. The seller admits the fuel gauge is broken, so you’ll need to develop a psychic connection with your gas tank or keep a very careful logbook. There are signs of corrosion on the undercarriage and exhaust, some dented trim, and body panels that don’t quite line up, proving that even icons have bad hair days.

Inside, the Ebony vinyl shows wear on the seats and armrest, though the addition of a modern audio system with a subwoofer and amplifier means you can drown out any mechanical rattles with high-quality sound.

Currently listed on Cars & Bids, the high bid sits at a tempting $6,969, though with the auction closing on January 21, 2026, that price is expected to climb. The sale includes factory hubcaps, a car cover, and a binder full of restoration documents. It’s a 160,000-km journey through American history that just needs a owner willing to fix it.