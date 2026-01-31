Volkswagen’s Amarok W600: the truck that thinks it’s a Raptor

Volkswagen has partnered with Australian engineering firm Walkinshaw Performance to build the Amarok W600, a pickup truck that apparently believes it can take on the Ford Ranger Raptor. The ambition is admirable. The execution?

The W600 arrives dressed to impress. Twenty-inch Michelin-wrapped wheels sit under flared fenders, redesigned bumpers frame both ends, and a dual exhaust system promises a more engaging soundtrack. The widened track gives it a commanding presence, while the overall aesthetic leans sportier than the typical brutish pickup look. Walkinshaw, which previously collaborated on the W580 based on the earlier Amarok generation.

Under the hood, though, things get quieter. The Amarok W600 keeps the standard 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel, producing 247 HP and 600 Nm of torque. Respectable numbers, sure. But then you glance over at the Ford Ranger Raptor, flexing its twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 with 392 horses and the same torque figure, and suddenly Volkswagen’s offering feels like showing up to a heavyweight bout as a middleweight.

The truck does receive suspension upgrades developed with Koni, including a new rear anti-roll bar designed to improve on-road handling. Combined with the visual enhancements, Volkswagen clearly wants the W600 to challenge Ford’s dominance in the performance pickup segment. Whether it succeeds depends entirely on how much buyers value finesse over raw power.

Originally announced in November 2024, the W600 faced supply chain delays but should hit showrooms by summer. It’s exclusive to the Australian market. Americans, who inhabit the world’s most competitive truck battleground, won’t get a chance to order one. Volkswagen has never sold the Amarok in the United States, where it would face the Toyota Tacoma, Ford Ranger, Jeep Gladiator, and Chevrolet Colorado in an already crowded mid-size segment.

So Australia gets a stylish, well-engineered pickup that looks ready to rumble but might need a few more horses to back up its swagger. Meanwhile, American truck enthusiasts will keep waiting for Volkswagen to decide whether it’s brave enough to play in their sandbox.