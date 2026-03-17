Volkswagen’s new electric SUV costs less than a used Golf

Volkswagen has a habit of making things look inevitable. One day it’s a concept, the next it’s parked outside a dealership. The ID. Cross is following exactly that script. Spotted during testing, then formally unveiled on the streets of Amsterdam like it had somewhere to be. Fall 2025 is the target for the European launch, with a starting price hovering around 28,000 euros.

The ID. Cross slots into Volkswagen’s growing electric SUV lineup wearing the brand’s new Pure Positive design language. The interior, according to Volkswagen’s own copy, “conveys a sense of calm and clarity”. Whether that’s a genuine design philosophy or just corporate speak for “we ran out of buttons”, the five-seat layout and reportedly generous rear legroom suggest someone actually thought about the people sitting in the back.

Under the skin, the ID. Cross will be offered with two battery sizes: a 37 kWh pack for base trims and a 52 kWh net-capacity unit for higher configurations. Power outputs range from 85 kW (116 hp) in the entry-level version to a reasonably brisk 155 kW (211 hp) at the top of the range. DC fast charging is on the menu too. Up to 90 kW with the smaller battery, and 105 kW with the larger one. Not class-leading, but not embarrassing either.

The question nobody at Volkswagen is answering yet is whether a hotter variant is in the pipeline. Given that the upcoming ID. Polo is reportedly getting a GTI version with 223 hp, it’s not unreasonable to wonder if the ID. Cross will eventually get the same treatment. Volkswagen isn’t saying. They rarely do until they’re ready to charge you extra for it.

Production is set to begin in the coming months. Until then, the ID. Cross remains officially a near-production prototype. Which means the tooling is already running and the press release is already written.