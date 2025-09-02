Volkswagen teases new compact electric SUV: a first Look to the concept car

Volkswagen is set to steal the spotlight at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich with a lineup that won’t just showcase the next-generation T-Roc. One of the most anticipated highlights will be the conceptual debut of an entry-level electric SUV, teased through official design sketches shared online by Volkswagen’s head of design, Andreas Mindt.

Although the final name remains under wraps, the images describe the vehicle as a “near-production concept car,” a clear signal that the production version is just around the corner. Positioned as the all-electric counterpart to the T-Cross and the smaller sibling of the popular Volkswagen ID.4, this crossover aims to expand the ID family with a more accessible option.

Even though it sits in the subcompact SUV segment, the prototype conveys a bold and commanding presence, emphasized by oversized alloy wheels and elongated proportions, though it’s worth noting that design sketches often exaggerate such elements.

The front fascia highlights slim LED headlights and a sturdy skid plate, while the side view reveals sculpted fenders and flowing lines reminiscent of the ID.Every1 concept. At the rear, a full-width taillight bar and a futuristic diffuser with extra LED accents showcase an assertive style that will likely be toned down for the final production model.

Built on the MEB Entry platform, shared with the ID.2All and ID.1Every projects, the new SUV is expected to offer both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants, with single- and dual-motor setups.

While Volkswagen hasn’t confirmed an official launch date, industry speculation suggests a debut as early as next year. Production will take place at the Pamplona plant in Spain, alongside the combustion-engine T-Cross and Taigo, as well as the upcoming Skoda Epiq, a closely related sibling introduced as a concept last year.

As for pricing, the SUV is expected to slot slightly above the ID.2All hatchback, which starts at €25,000 in Germany. This positions it in the range around $27,000–32,000, making it highly competitive in the increasingly crowded compact EV SUV market.