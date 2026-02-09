Volkswagen ID. Beetle: the iconic model could return in 2027 as an EV

Few models in the automotive world match the legacy of the iconic Volkswagen Beetle. Even people who never loved this car recognize its historical value and its role in global car culture. For this reason, the idea of a modern reinterpretation returns again and again, especially in electric form, which today represents the most natural evolution for such an icon.

Volkswagen ID. Beetle could mark the electric return of an icon

From a technical perspective, a new Volkswagen Beetle could use the modular MEB platform already used across much of the Volkswagen electric range. This architecture supports very different configurations and allows various power levels, battery capacities and driving range, along with single-motor or dual-motor setups. An electric return would mark a major shift, since previous generations used only combustion engines, gasoline or diesel, depending on the market.

In such a configuration, the model would logically join the ID. electric family and follow the brand’s naming strategy. A Volkswagen ID. Beetle could attract strong commercial interest thanks to long-time enthusiasts and the symbolic value of the name. At present, no concrete signs point to real development of the project, neither in electric form nor with other technical solutions.

Despite the lack of official plans, the Volkswagen Beetle lives on through digital interpretations and virtual concepts. One recent example comes from an online render that shows a modern reinterpretation that stays faithful to the classic proportions. The body keeps soft and recognizable lines within a four-door layout with a compact rear hatch, while the front clearly recalls the car’s historical identity.

The virtual project follows an evolutionary path and keeps many distinctive traits of the original Beetle instead of radically changing the design. Beyond digital interpretations, the Volkswagen Beetle holds a unique place in automotive history. Whether it returns in the future in combustion or electric form, its identity remains one of the most recognizable ever created by the automotive industry.