Vineyard Vines announces its first collaboration with the Jeep brand

Lifestyle clothing brand Vineyard Vines, renowned for its iconic smiling pink whale logo and classic casual wear, is excited to announce its first collaboration with Jeep. This July, as Vineyard Vines celebrates its 26th birthday and Jeep marks its 83rd, the two brands will unveil an exclusive capsule collection celebrating their shared passion for adventure and outdoor living.

The collection will launch online on the Vineyard Vines website and in select stores along with a sweepstakes to win a custom Jeep Gladiator, among other prizes. The collaboration pays homage to Vineyard Vines’ early days when co-founders Shep and Ian Murray traveled across New England selling ties from their Jeep Wrangler.

The limited-edition Vineyard Vines X Jeep capsule collection features soft fabric pieces in colors reminiscent of a beach sunset, perfect for summer adventures. The collection includes stylish and comfortable hats, sweatshirts, shirts, and shorts for men and women, all embodying the relaxed vibe of both brands. To celebrate this collaboration, a custom Jeep Gladiator will embark on a promotional road trip, stopping at select locations to showcase the collection, host exclusive events, and promote the custom Jeep X Vineyard Vines sweepstakes vehicle.

“In 1998, we followed our dreams and started selling ties out of the back of a Jeep Wrangler on Martha’s Vineyard. Now, collaborating with the Jeep brand for an exclusive collection and road tour is a special moment for us,” said Shep Murray, co-founder of Vineyard Vines.

“We chased our dream in a Jeep. There’s no better feeling than being behind the wheel of a Jeep vehicle. Whether it’s an old CJ-7 or one of today’s Rubicons, the feeling is the same: unlimited opportunity, freedom ahead, and the ability to chase your dream. It’s come full circle and we’re so happy to be able to share our love for Jeep by giving away a custom Gladiator Rubicon that we specially curated,” added Ian Murray, co-founder of Vineyard Vines.

“The Jeep brand has a rich and authentically American heritage steeped in freedom and adventure, and it holds a unique place deep in the hearts of our owners and enthusiasts, as well as fans and followers,” said Kim Adams House, head of licensing and merchandising and multicultural marketing at Stellantis. “Vineyard Vines and its ‘good life’ ethos express a dimension of the Jeep brand qualities and its ‘Go Anywhere, Do Anything’ spirit. This special collaboration creates an authentic bridge, enabling each brand’s community to demonstrate their love for both brands as they embark on those golden New England summers.”