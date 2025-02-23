Valtteri Bottas’ Ferrari F8 Tributo in Monte Carlo | Video

Valtteri Bottas Enchants Monte Carlo with his Ferrari F8 Tributo. A recent video posted on the “Pistons Brothers” YouTube channel caught the attention of motoring enthusiasts, showing Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas behind the wheel of his personal new Ferrari F8 Tributo Blu Corsa

The streets of Monte Carlo, which have always been known to be a scene of legendary motor racing, recently saw another exceptional protagonist. This time it was the new Ferrari F8 Tributo de the iconic Valtteri Bottas. The Formula 1 driver is known for his prowess on the track, and with this latest very recent video he has shown that he has refined taste outside the circuits as well, choosing for his “strolling” days a car that embodies Italian excellence.

Bottas at Monaco’s iconic Hotel de Paris in his new Ferrari F8 Tributo Blu Corsa

Bottas‘ arrival at Monaco’s iconic Hotel de Paris certainly did not go unnoticed. Surrounded by young fans eager for a souvenir photo, the Finnish driver showed his willingness, greeting them amicably.

But certainly, the Ferrari F8 Tribute is not his only personal car. The latter is just one of the jewels in Bottas’ private collection. In fact, the driver is a huge sports car enthusiast, with a soft spot for Italian cars. Among his latest acquisitions is the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, a limited edition that pays tribute to an icon of the past.

Bottas’ video with the new Ferrari F8 Tribute to Monte Carlo

A recent video posted on the “Pistons Brothers” YouTube channel caught the attention of motoring enthusiasts, showing Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas behind the wheel of his personal Ferrari F8 Tributo. The car, in an elegant Blu Corsa color, is part of the Finnish driver’s private collection.

Despite his new role as a reserve driver for Mercedes in 2024, after defending the colors of Sauber in Formula 1, Bottas has not given up his passion for Prancing Horse supercars. In fact, his contract with the German automaker does not prevent him from enjoying the performance of his Ferrari.

Ferrari F8 Tribute, details, engine and performance

The Ferrari F8 Tributo is a supercar that, with its aerodynamic design together with its powerful engine, represents the pinnacle of Italian automotive engineering. Its sinuous lines and outstanding performance make it a car desired by many but owned by very few (and the exclusive few precisely Bottas is among them).

The Ferrari F8 Tributo, heir to the 488 GTB, is equipped with a powerful 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine capable of delivering 720 horsepower. This performance, while high, does not scare an experienced driver like Valtteri Bottas, who is used to handling far greater power in Formula 1.

The F8 Tributo’s performance is impressive: acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, 0 to 200 km/h in 7.8 seconds and a top speed of 340 km/h. Numbers that, however, have been surpassed by its heir, the Ferrari 296 GTB, which, thanks to a hybrid engine, offers even higher performance.