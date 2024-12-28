Ferrari F8 Tributo destroyed in dramatic Monaco tunnel crash

A dramatic accident involved a Ferrari F8 Tributo, valued at 250,000 euros, in the Monaco tunnel, part of the Formula 1 Grand Prix circuit. The Hungarian-registered car lost control and crashed into a pillar in the tunnel, suffering irreparable damage.

Fortunately, the driver only sustained minor injuries and was discharged from the hospital the following day. The Ferrari F8 Tributo is equipped with a powerful 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 720 horsepower, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. However, the accident left the car in disastrous condition: the front end is completely destroyed, with a crumpled hood and deployed airbags. The car is estimated to be a total loss.

The Monte Carlo tunnel is known for being a high-speed zone, and accidents are not uncommon. With the increase in reckless driving by some motorists, authorities are working to ensure the safety of both residents and visitors during the Formula 1 Grand Prix and at other times of the year.

The Ferrari F8 Tributo demonstrated its power on the German Autobahn, reaching a top speed of 341 km/h. In a video by AutoTopNL, the driver took advantage of a section without speed limits to push the supercar to its limits. With acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, the F8 Tributo proves to be one of the highest-performing cars on the market.