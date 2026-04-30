Used electric car sales rise as fuel prices push drivers toward BEVs

The used electric car market is growing significantly, driven less by environmental reasons than by increasingly urgent economic pressures for European drivers. Data for 2025 shows that almost one in five used-car sales now involves a zero-emission model, with the share reaching 18.9%. According to Guillaume Sicard, head of Renault France, demand for second-hand BEVs has risen sharply in recent weeks.

Used EV market grows as buyers look for lower running costs

The main push comes from purchase convenience. Many electric models with a few years of use and some mileage already on the clock now sell at prices 30% to 60% below their original list price. This depreciation makes entry into the EV world far less expensive than buying a new vehicle. At the same time, more cars from long-term leasing contracts signed three or four years ago are returning to dealer lots. This flow is expanding available supply and helping keep prices competitive in a segment that offered limited choice until recently.

For many buyers, the motivation no longer revolves around image or technology. It comes from the chance to reduce daily travel costs at a time when gasoline and diesel still weigh heavily on household budgets. A used electric car can cut running costs and protect drivers from fuel price volatility, a benefit that looks especially attractive for people who regularly cover short or medium-distance routes.

The main obstacle remains concern over battery life, long fueled by comparisons with smartphones and by the perception of fast and inevitable degradation. However, the data tells a different story. Sicard said a five- or six-year-old electric car retains, on average, between 90% and 92% of its original energy capacity. Several independent analyses conducted on thousands of vehicles also confirm an average capacity loss of around 1.5% per year, a level that in most cases does not affect daily use.

Latest-generation batteries handle charging cycles and temperature changes better than many drivers imagine, especially when owners manage charging correctly. Continuous improvements in cell chemistry and thermal management software also help improve longevity, even on older generations.

The used electric car market is therefore growing thanks to a combination of accessible purchase prices, lower running costs and battery durability that looks more reassuring than many early expectations suggested. At a time when fuel prices remain higher than usual, second-hand EVs are becoming a practical and economic choice for a growing number of drivers rather than a decision driven mainly by environmental awareness.