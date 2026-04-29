Alfa Romeo CEO says the world is not ready for electric cars

Alfa Romeo has revised its electrification strategy, acknowledging that not every market is ready to adopt electric cars in the same way. In an interview with Autocar, CEO Santo Ficili confirmed a radical change of direction, although this does not mean abandoning EVs. Instead, the brand will follow a more gradual and diversified approach.

Alfa Romeo CEO says not every market is ready for electric cars

The next generations of the Giulia and Stelvio, expected around 2027, should use Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, although some reports also mention the Giorgio Evo architecture. Originally developed for electric vehicles, this platform is flexible enough to support hybrid and combustion powertrains as well. The need to integrate several types of powertrain reportedly contributed to the delay compared with the original plan.

Entry-level versions could use a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with mild-hybrid technology, designed to reduce fuel consumption and emissions without sacrificing the response of a combustion engine. Higher-end variants could instead adopt a plug-in hybrid system with a 1.6-liter engine paired with an electric motor on the rear axle. Stellantis has already used this configuration on other group models, and it would provide electrified traction and zero-emission driving over short distances. A fully electric variant should also remain part of the lineup, confirming the multi-energy strategy Alfa Romeo sees as necessary to serve markets with very different needs.

The new Giulia and Stelvio could also move upmarket, leaving behind direct competition with the BMW 3 Series and X3 or the Mercedes C-Class and GLC to position themselves slightly higher. This choice would also help support inevitably higher prices, linked to the greater complexity of next-generation electrified platforms and systems.

Quadrifoglio versions should remain in the lineup and follow the same dual path, with plug-in hybrid and fully electric variants. Rumors point to outputs above 670 hp, with some speculation going as high as around 1,000 hp, although no official confirmation has arrived yet. Part of the technology could come from solutions developed for other group models, such as the new Dodge Charger. The future Giulia and Stelvio will therefore arrive with a powertrain range designed to adapt to different global markets, with the debut expected in 2028.