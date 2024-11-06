Uk, New Mokka: Vauxhall unveils pricing and features

This new pricing structure includes significant savings on electric versions, as well as a larger 54 kWh battery and a more powerful 156 hp electric motor. This unconventional compact SUV is available in three trim levels-Design, GS and Ultimate-with first deliveries scheduled for January 2025.

Big savings on the New Mokka range

With a revised pricing structure, Vauxhall has introduced significant savings across most of the New Mokka range. The Mokka Electric now offers savings of up to £4,640, making electric mobility more affordable for everyone, while Hybrid models see reductions as low as £3,250. In addition, the New Mokka Electric is now available exclusively with the 54 kWh battery and upgraded 156 hp electric motor for an enhanced driving experience at a more affordable price.

The New Mokka Hybrid features 48-volt technology, which combines a 1.2-liter, 136-hp turbocharged gasoline engine with a 28-hp electric motor and a six-speed dual-clutch electrified transmission. James Taylor, managing director of Vauxhall, said, “The new Mokka has been slightly refreshed, while retaining the distinctive Mokka appearance. The new pricing structure, aligned with recent price reductions for Corsa Electric and Astra Electric, now makes the Mokka Electric more affordable than ever for customers, supporting our commitment to making electric more accessible to everyone.”

Changes made to the vehicle

Vauxhall has deliberately not completely revised the appearance of the Mokka, but rather subtly emphasized its visual strengths. The black Vizor, first introduced on the Mokka and now found on every model in the Vauxhall range, integrates the headlights and Griffin into a single element. As on the new Vauxhall Frontera, the familiar wing shape of the LED lights at the front and rear shine in a more modern interpretation with three “lighting blocks.” At the rear, the New Mokka features body-color skid plates and a new HD rear camera.

Inside, the New Mokka features an improved design encased in a detox cabin. A 10-inch centrally mounted driver-facing infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto sits in the center of the dashboard. In front of the driver is a 10-inch fully digital cluster that provides essential information, creating a sleek, high-tech environment. Ultimate models are complete with integrated navigation and wireless smartphone charging. Frequently used settings such as climate control can also be operated intuitively via physical buttons.

Powertrains

The new Mokka features a revised powertrain lineup, including the all-electric Mokka Electric, now available exclusively with a 54 kWh battery and 156 hp electric motor. This enables the Mokka Electric to travel up to 250 miles on a single charge (WLTP), with a 0-62 mph in 9 seconds and a top speed of 93 mph. With 260 Nm of torque, the Mokka Electric offers rapid acceleration from a standstill and plenty of driving pleasure.

The new Mokka Hybrid combines a 136-hp, 1.2-liter, three-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine with a 28-hp electric motor and 48-volt technology to deliver exceptional efficiency and performance. Combined with a new six-speed dual-clutch transmission, it is capable of achieving up to 58.8 mpg (WLTP), emits just 108 g/km CO2 and is able to go from 0 to 62 mph in 8.2 seconds, with a top speed of 129 mph. For more details on the car, you can visit Stellantis’ Nov. 6 press release.