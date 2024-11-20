UK, a 2024 Auto Express Used Car Awards for an electric model

Vauxhall has achieved remarkable success at the 2024 Auto Express Used Car Awards, taking home an impressive five awards, including the coveted “Overall Car of the Year” award for the Corsa Electric.

The Auto Express Used Car Awards

The Auto Express Used Car Awards select the best cars across 19 categories, with an expert team combining pricing and Driver Power customer satisfaction scores with Auto Express’ extensive experience to produce a list of winners providing both value for money and a rewarding experience for drivers parting with their hard-earned cash on a used model.

Among the award-winning models, the Corsa Electric is now available at a new, lower starting price of £29,045 for Design trim, with GS and Ultimate versions priced at £31,230 OTR and £33,040 OTR respectively. This new pricing structure means customers can save up to £4,150 on a Corsa Electric.

The Corsa Electric Long Range

In addition, the Corsa Electric Long Range is also available in entry-level Design trim for the first time. Featuring a 51kWh battery and a more powerful 156PS motor for a range of up to 248 miles (WLTP), this model starts at £30,440 OTR with GS and Ultimate trims priced at £32,625 OTR and £34,435 OTR, respectively.

Paul Barker, Editor, Auto Express, commented: “Vauxhall’s raft of well-deserved success in the 2024 Auto Express Used Car Awards illustrates the appealing range of models available to buyers. Our overall Used Car of the Year, the Corsa Electric looks a very appealing car for the money if you’re ready to take the plunge into the EV market, and if you’re not then the regular petrol Corsa is also our used supermini pick, while the Insignia and Zafira both offer the space and equipment to make them great used purchases.”

James Taylor, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “To be recognised with five awards at the Auto Express Used Car Awards is a fantastic achievement. The Vauxhall Corsa Electric being named Overall Car of the Year is a testament to its outstanding qualities as an affordable, practical, and reliable electric vehicle. These awards underline Vauxhall’s commitment to delivering exceptional value and performance across our entire range, making going electric even more affordable. Vauxhall is dedicated to making electric mobility accessible to all, with a fully electric version of every model in our line-up. Thank you to the Auto Express judges for this accolade.”

The Awards for Vauxhall

These awards follow Vauxhall’s strong performance in the 2025 Carbuyer Best Used Car Awards, winning both the Best Used Small Car category for the Corsa and Best Used Small Electric Car for the Corsa Electric, further demonstrating the brand’s commitment to providing exceptional value and quality to drivers.

With a fully electric version of every model, Vauxhall is leading the charge toward accessible electric mobility. The Corsa Electric was the UK’s best-selling electric supermini in 2023 and leads the sales charts year-to-date. The success of Corsa Electric and Mokka Electric positions Vauxhall as the leading brand for electric sales in the combined B-segment.