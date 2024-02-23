Opel Corsa Electric Yes: the new special hits the market

The Opel Corsa Electric Yes is a special edition of the renowned car, stemming from the Yes, of Corsa advertising campaign. This exclusive version of the most popular German subcompact in recent years will grab attention with its sporty GS look, featuring the special Rekord Red paint and contrasting black roof. The Opel Corsa Electric Yes, packed with numerous technological and comfort features, is now available for only 109 euros per month.

Opel Corsa Electric Yes: the new special edition revealed

At first glance, the new special edition captivates attention, presenting an appealing design. This version proudly displays the distinctive Opel Vizor face at the front, while the model name stands out at the back along with the #YES emblem. The exclusive Rekord Red paint adds a bold touch, sharply contrasting with the black roof, black exterior mirrors, and 16-inch black alloy wheels.

Beyond the vibrant Rekord Red, customers can customize their Yes edition with additional colors. Inside, the Opel Corsa Electric Yes continues to impress with striking contrasts that capture the eye. Front drivers and passengers can enjoy premium fabric/leather sports seats for increased comfort, with red accents highlighting its sporty character. While the roof lining remains dark, other interior details stand out in white, adding a touch of brightness to the cabin.

Equipped with numerous standard assistance systems such as “Keyless Start,” rear parking pilot, and automatic climate control, the Opel Corsa Electric Yes offers an even more enjoyable driving experience. Occupants can enjoy a complete multimedia infotainment experience, with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto via a 10-inch color touchscreen, wireless smartphone integration, and access to OpelConnect services.

The Opel Corsa Electric Yes delivers an exceptional driving experience from the first press on the accelerator, thanks to its 100 kW/136 hp electric motor and 260 Nm of torque. With a 50 kWh battery, it can travel up to 357 kilometers (according to the WLTP cycle), offering responsive and quiet performance, and most importantly, zero emissions.