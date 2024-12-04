UAW warns Stellantis of intention to initiate strike procedures for early 2025

Tensions between the UAW union and the car company Stellantis are escalating. The various decisions made by the automotive group to reduce production and lay off thousands of employees worldwide have provoked various reactions from the workers themselves, who are in turn supported by the union. In addition,these days the big issue of Tavares’ resignation has arisen, which intensifies the events.

UAW wants to implement against Stellantis with new strikes

The resignation of CEO Carlos Tavares, announced only a few days ago, adds uncertainty to the dynamics between the parties involved. Tavares has been the subject of constant criticism from union leaders, who had even launched an online campaign against him. UAW President Shawn Fain welcomed the news of the resignation, calling it positive, but reiterated that the union would continue to insist that Stellantis meet its obligations set out in the 2023 agreement.

Now, after several months marked by difficulties in mobilizing strikes at the plant, the United Auto Workers (UAW) has announced to Stellantis employees its intention to initiate votes to authorize new strikes in early 2025. The union’s goal is to push Stellantis to meet its investment commitments under the 2023 contractual agreement. However, these efforts face significant obstacles, including production reductions, layoffs, and the company’s warning that strikes during the term of the contract would not be allowed.

UAW President Shawn Fain said they look forward to meeting the new CEO, supported by thousands of UAW Stellantis ready to act, and discussing their plan to continue producing world-class vehicles here in the United States. In the weeks leading up to Tavares’ departure, UAW leaders had reassured members in several packed meetings and in a video address that they had no plans to call for strikes over the vacations. Now it is thought that the start of the new year might be the ideal time to step up the Stellantis pressure campaign again, just as the automaker begins to recover from recent inventory problems in the United States and as it releases more 2025 vehicles.

UAW’s “Keep the Promise” campaign

UAW’s Stellantis department supervisor, said declining inventory means more power to enforce this contract, words that were spoken in a recent video address to workers. The automaker has made progress in cutting U.S. dealer inventory levels this fall, offering better incentives to customers and suspending production at some plants. Gotinsky added that the union’s goal is to avoid a strike, but still there is a need for leverage to make this company keep its promises.

The UAW, as we know, a few months ago started a campaign against Stellantis to force the company to comply with contractual agreements called “Keep the Promise.” Specifically, the UAW challenged the failure to reopen a plant in Belvidere and the possible shift of Dodge Durango production. The union threatened strikes and organized demonstrations in several places to put pressure on Stellantis. The UAW’s campaign initially had some success, but later began to lose effectiveness. Recent layoffs and workers’ fears of further job cuts made the union’s position even weaker. In addition, Stellantis has also reacted aggressively, taking legal action and trying to divide workers. Faced with these difficulties, the UAW decided to temporarily suspend strike actions. Despite this, the union reserved the possibility of resuming protests in the future if Stellantis fails to comply with agreements.