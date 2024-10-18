UAW new video condemns Stellantis for broken promises “Vote on ‘shitcanCarlos’, Tavares is out of control”

By now, the duel between the American labor union UAW and Stellantis is reaching unprecedented levels. Well now, what is fresh is a new video released by the UAW within which it talks about accusations that the company has violated contractual agreements. A situation that, as a result, has put the jobs of thousands of people and families at risk. At the same time as the video, came a wave of protests affecting several countries, with a global strike literally paralyzing production at many of the plants belonging to Stellantis

New attack from UAW on Stellantis

As we have seen on all previous occasions, the escalation of strikes that UAW and Stellantis have launched against each other are nothing short of unprecedented. Now the UAW has thrown yet another frontal blow at the company, accusing it of betraying the trust of all the workers affected by the situation by failing to keep previously established agreements. A new video has been released just in the last few hours, right in conjunction with the strike that took place in Italy. Therefore, the situation is becoming quite alarming for Stellantis, which still led by Tavares, seems to want to proceed undaunted in generating short-term profits instead of the welfare of employees.

At the heart of the issue, the reopening of the Belvidere plant in Illinois still persists, a commitment that was made and contractually signed by Stellantis during the 2023 agreements. Despite all this, the company has so far taken no action on the matter, which has sparked anger among unions and workers. The images that came from the strike held today in Italy perfectly represent the determination that workers are putting forth to try to defend their rights, which are currently being violated by the company’s decisions.

The UAW’s video left no room for doubt

The presentation of the union’s video left no interpretation of any kind. The Stellantis company is accused of violating an agreement that initially called for a very substantial investment of $19 billion, which has not yet happened. The president of the union, namely Shawn Fain, has decided to address his protests directly to the workers, urging them to rebel vigorously against a type of company management that currently seems completely disinterested in the plight of its employees.

So far, Stellantis has not tried to make particularly effective moves. In fact, the company has only tried to discredit the union’s charges and try to block its workers’ initiatives, but without finding much success. In fact, there are already three UAW branches that have authorized the strike, as well as more are ready to continue the list. If things do not improve soon, things could get worse and production be halted soon. The “Keep The Promise” campaign that was recently launched by the UAW union has as its one major purpose to put strong pressure on Stellantis to somehow try to force the company to fulfill the promises that were made. Apparently, with today’s action, the union has firmly demonstrated that it will not let up at all, as workers’ rights are the only thing that matters.

Fain asks Stellantis members to sign the ShitcanCarlos.com

As the UAW said, in the video, President Shawn Fain directly addresses Stellantis members, calling on them to step up and fight for their jobs and their future by going to ShitcanCarlos.com to sign a strike authorization pledge.

“This is about your job, your life, and the question is, are you going to let Carlos Tavares tell you to sit down and shut up? Or are you going to stand up and fight for what is right, for what you deserve?” asks Fain in this video.