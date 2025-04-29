U.S. Ram Professional and NAHB: special savings on performance trucks and vans

Ram Professional announces new $1,000 cash allowance exclusively for National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB) members on its award-winning and hardest working truck and van lineup, including new 2025 Ram Heavy Duty and Chassis Cab models

Ram Professional has announced a new partnership with the National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB) that provides significant savings for NAHB members on its class-leading and hardest working lineup of trucks and vans, including Ram 1500, Ram Heavy Duty, Ram Chassis Cab and Ram ProMaster/ProMaster EV.

The partnership is part of Ram’s commitment to the commercial fleet market.

NAHB members can now take advantage of a $1,000 cash allowance to be applied toward the retail purchase/lease on most 2024 and 2025 Ram models for day-to-day business use. A total of 10 coupons can be redeemed per member. One coupon may be used per vehicle.

“Ram is proud to partner with the National Association of Homebuilders to support their members with exclusive savings on our toughest lineup of trucks and vans,” said Tim Kuniskis, Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to empowering hardworking professionals and commercial customers with vehicles that excel in performance, versatility and durability, making their businesses more efficient and successful.”

The North America commercial truck market is expected to reach more than 550,000 vehicles this year, and homebuilders are a significant portion of that volume. This partnership is an important component of Ram’s commitment to those customers.

NAHB members can take advantage of this offer by filling out a Ram Code Request form to receive their allotted 10 Ram discount codes for their company. Each code is valid for one vehicle purchase or lease.

Once a code is received, members can print out all provided documents and bring them to their local dealer along with a valid ID prior to purchasing or leasing the vehicle.

This program is also compatible with the following program types, providing the vehicle meets all program eligibility requirements:

DriveAbility (Automobility) program

National or regional consumer cash allowance/APR programs

National or regional consumer lease cash programs

National or regional lease rate programs

National or regional dealer cash programs

All target direct mail/certificate programs

On-the-job commercial vehicle programs

NAHB members and prospective members can visit www.nahb.org to learn more.

Ram offers a full lineup of pickups and commercial vehicles; the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster vans.

The Ram Light-Duty and Heavy Duty pickups are considerably improved for 2025 and offer new products in the fastest growing segment within the pickup space—Sport Trucks. Ram introduced the largest variety of off-road performance trucks the brand has ever offered, including the new Ram 1500 RHO with more horsepower per dollar than any other performance off-road pickup.

In the commercial business, Ram is launching the new 2025 Chassis Cab line with improvements to help customers and upfitters. Ram Professional is making considerable changes in process, execution and resources with a focus on commercial offerings, dedicated B2B-focused expertise, and sales and service support, which are critical to growing in this segment.

Ram continues to outperform the competition, setting the benchmark in the most important areas for truck buyers:

Segment-first: 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Most luxurious: Ram 1500 Tungsten with air suspension, 24-way massage seats and 540 horsepower

Ram 1500 and Heavy Duty: Best ride and handling with five-link solid rear axle with available, segment-exclusive, active-level air suspension

Ram 1500 RHO: Best off-road performance per dollar

Ram ProMaster: The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Ram Power Wagon: Most off-road capable full-size pickup

Ram is improving market competitiveness and growth while maintaining pricing power through products, services and electrified offerings. Aligned under the global presence of the Stellantis Pro One commercial vehicle organization, Ram currently offers a wide range of products globally, from the Ram 700 compact pickup to the Ram 5500 Chassis Cab and a range of ProMaster vans.