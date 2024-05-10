Stellantis bets on hydrogen with upcoming Ram 5500 truck

In an interview with the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, Jean-Michel Billig, Stellantis’ Chief Technology Officer for hydrogen vehicle development, revealed that a hydrogen-powered Ram 5500 is coming to the North American market as early as next year. This move is a sign of Stellantis’ commitment to sustainability and innovation. The company has been pushing into the heavy-duty vehicle sector, particularly for commercial applications, for some time now. Hydrogen still seems like an attractive option for some technicians and investors.

Hydrogen-powered Ram 5500 coming to the North American market in 2025

“We expect a significant market share for this technology in the next decade; for commercial vehicles, it could reach up to 40%,” Billig said. One of the main advantages of hydrogen fuel cells is their high energy density and fast refueling speed. These essential features would make them ideal for heavy-duty applications, such as the Ram 5500. Compared to electric vehicles, hydrogen vehicles boast a significantly lighter weight and faster refueling times, at least for now and with the available technologies, ensuring minimal disruption to operational efficiency.

Hydrogen has attracted the attention of industries and governments as a vital tool in the fight against greenhouse gas emissions. It is a zero-carbon fuel, and therefore offers immense potential, especially in the transport and electricity generation sectors. Stellantis is committed to this path and is actively exploring hydrogen technology, initially introducing medium-duty commercial fuel cell vehicles in late 2022. Despite initial modest sales, Billig remains optimistic about the future, predicting a significant increase in production to 100,000 units per year by 2030.

This upcoming Ram 5500 is expected to be a key part of Stellantis’ hydrogen strategy, as it will be the first Stellantis vehicle in North America to have a hydrogen powertrain. However, Ram has not yet officially announced the launch of the vehicle, and there is little information available at this time.

Cummins, a longtime partner of Ram, has developed several hydrogen variants of its engine lineup. There is the new B6.7H, a hydrogen version of the 6.7-liter engine, designed to power medium-duty commercial vehicles. Official confirmations or not, in addition to the hydrogen-powered Ram 5500, Stellantis continues to explore powertrain alternatives, including the upcoming Ramcharger, a plug-in hybrid with a 92 kWh battery that is expected to arrive in 2025.