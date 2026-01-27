Two failed superstars in an Indianapolis salvage yard: one is the Ford Probe

Deep in the dusty, neglected corners of a Copart salvage yard in Indianapolis, a true 1990s time capsule has been unearthed. Randy from the YouTube channel Auto Auction Rebuilds recently stumbled upon a pair of automotive relics that perfectly summarize an era of ambition and questionable decision-making, a Mitsubishi 3000GT and a Ford Probe. Both are currently sitting on flat tires, waiting for a second chance that may never come, or at least a very thorough car wash.

The Mitsubishi 3000GT is the star that originally stopped Randy in his tracks. Back in the day, this car was a rolling showcase of “too much is never enough” technology. We’re talking twin-turbochargers, active aerodynamics, and four-wheel steering. It was Mitsubishi’s attempt to build a spaceship for the road. Today, however, that futuristic dream looks a bit more like a nightmare, with Randy appearing half-amazed by the tech and half-depressed by the grime. It’s a stark reminder that “active aero” is significantly less cool when it’s covered in Indiana silt.

Sitting nearby, looking even more dejected, is the Ford Probe. While it currently sports a fashionable layer of moss and dirt, the Probe’s history is surprisingly scandalous. This was the front-wheel-drive underdog that Ford actually intended to replace the Mustang. Imagine a world where the pony car was traded for this. It’s no wonder the Probe remains one of the most misunderstood and controversial bets in Ford’s history. Interestingly, while the exterior is a disaster, the interior remains remarkably clean and well-maintained, suggesting the previous owner at least respected the cabin, if not the paint.

Seeing these two together captures the 90s automotive psyche perfectly. One pursued the future through a technological arms race, while the other chased it through sleek, efficient design.

Ultimately, neither became the timeless hero their manufacturers envisioned, but decades later, they still possess enough nostalgic power to stop an auction hunter in his tracks. Whether they are “honest products of their era” or just expensive lawn ornaments is up for debate, but they certainly don’t make them like this anymore.