Tupac’s final ride: the most expensive BMW 750iL ever

In the 1990s, luxury had a very specific look: long, imposing, and German. At the top of that food chain sat the BMW 750iL, the stretched flagship of the BMW 7 Series that defined executive travel from 1994 to 2001. But one specific 1996 model has transcended the world of automotive engineering to become a morbidly fascinating relic of pop culture history. We are talking, of course, about the infamous black sedan that served as the final ride for rap legend Tupac Shakur.

After years of mystery, this piece of history has resurfaced at Celebrity Cars Las Vegas, fully restored and carrying a price tag that would make even a modern supercar blush: $1,750,000. For that price, you aren’t just buying a vintage BMW. You are buying a tragic intersection of music and true crime.

The 750iL was the “iL” for a reason, stretched by 14 cm to ensure that high-profile passengers had enough legroom for their security detail. While BMW often notes the car’s popularity surged after appearing with James Bond, 007 actually drove the 740iL. Tupac’s ride was the more powerful V12 flagship, known for its high-security emergency systems that were, ironically, intended for defense.

The restoration process was nothing short of “complex”. The car has been meticulously returned to its pre-1996 condition, though a “small external indentation” remains. During the restoration, technicians even removed door panels to verify original weld marks, ensuring this is indeed the genuine article.

Potential buyers must put down a refundable $20,000 deposit and sign a strict Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) just to proceed. In exchange, the new owner receives a folder of documents verifying the car’s ownership history and its grim significance. It is a staggering sum for a thirty-year-old sedan, but for the ultimate collector, it represents the chance to own the final witness to a hip-hop legacy.