Trump plans 25% tariffs on European cars, Stellantis at risk

After imposing tariffs on cars produced in Canada, Mexico, and China, Donald Trump is now setting his sights on Europe. The tycoon’s goal is to preserve the U.S. automotive industry, ensuring jobs and constant production. Something that Stellantis, in recent years, has not guaranteed. An example is the closure of the Belvidere plant, which should reopen by 2027 to produce a new Ram pickup. Moreover, the policies of Carlos Tavares, former CEO of the automotive group, have strained relationships with dealers, unions, and workers. Something that Stellantis is gradually trying to resolve, while awaiting the choice of a new CEO.

Car tariffs: Trump says the European Union “is next in line”

According to Trump, Europe “is next in line” regarding new tariffs. The tycoon is convinced that targeting the European Union with tariffs is the right path, as “they are taking advantage of us. We have a $300 billion deficit, and they don’t buy our cars, nor our agricultural products, almost nothing. We instead buy everything, millions of cars from abroad and enormous quantities of agricultural products,” declared the U.S. president.

It’s currently unclear when the tariffs for the European Union will take effect. Canada and Mexico will pay about 25%, so the same figure could apply to the EU. Remember that American cars are currently subject to 10% import taxes in Europe. Although the European Commission has established new tariffs for Chinese electric vehicles, a spokesperson stated that these moves are changing the market, “harming all parties involved.” It’s more than certain that they will cause the same discomfort with the new tariffs wanted by Donald Trump and the United States.

These will in any case also affect some of Stellantis‘ brands. Among these certainly Alfa Romeo, given that its vehicles are produced in Italy, except for the new B-SUV Junior which is produced in Poland. In 2027, Stellantis should launch a new large E-SUV, which could be produced in Detroit.