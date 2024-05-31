Trouble for 600,000 Citroen C3 and DS3 owners: clients complain about inadequate support

A few weeks ago, Citroen recalled 600,000 vehicles globally. Most of the vehicles subject to the massive recall are in France. The cause is due to a seriously concerning problem with the airbag system produced by the Japanese company Takata, which could cause even fatal injuries. Many clients suddenly found themselves unable to use their vehicles. Owners of C3 models produced between 2009 and 2017 and DS 3 models released in the same period received a letter asking them not to drive the car. Of these, 181,700 vehicles are in France.

Some Citroen customers will have to wait until September 2024 to have their car repaired

Owners of Citroen C3 or DS 3 were promptly notified via a letter informing them that the chemicals in the airbags could deteriorate over time, putting both the driver and passengers at risk of serious injury or death. Many inconveniences have been registered in recent days for owners who are shocked by a fatal risk in their own car. Sylvie, an owner of one of the defective models, received the letter and states: “We have to visit a website, enter a code and follow the instructions to register.”

Another, Mélanie, complains: “I’m really in trouble. There is no public transportation, I need my car for work, and I’m very angry with Citroen for not offering alternatives.” For this reason, she is forced to continue using her car despite the risks. A motorist notes that it is a paradoxical situation. Another customer named Mélodie had difficulty getting assistance: “The dealers are stuck, they told me they won’t receive the parts before September,” and she too is forced to use the car despite the risks she runs.

Stellantis has assured that over 17,800 replacement vehicles have been made available to affected customers and that 32,000 will be available by the end of June. However, not all motorists seem to have received options to help them in their daily inconveniences.