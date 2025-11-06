Trick Rides unleashes the all-carbon Ford Mustang at SEMA

The restomod scene has officially been put on notice. At SEMA 2025, Trick Rides from Yukon, Oklahoma unveiled “Scorched,” a 1969 Mustang widebody crafted entirely from aerospace-grade pre-preg carbon fiber. Calling it an “impact car” is an understatement. It’s a declaration of war against mediocrity.

Scorched is less a build and more an engineering exercise. We’re not talking about a subtle “carbon dip” or some strategically placed panels. Every major exterior component is a bespoke piece designed and produced in-house. This is the kind of meticulous CAD engineering process you usually associate with modern hypercars.

After sinking over 8,000 hours of labor into the initial build, Trick Rides, in collaboration with Brothers Carbon, has demonstrated that the restomod space still has plenty of room to get weirder and infinitely more customized.

The styling is aggressively modern, yet thankfully retains the unmistakable and menacing language of the 1969 Mustang. Underneath that sinister carbon fiber hood, sits the powertrain that will make any Ford loyalist weep. A Jon Kaase Boss Nine V8 429 cubic inch monster. This is the fabled Ford-style Hemi architecture, offering brute force married to serious displacement.

The V8 is mated to a TREMEC T-56 six-speed manual transmission. It’s a three-pedal affair, ensuring the driver has to actually work through a Stainless Works exhaust and MagnaFlow mufflers. The aggressive aesthetics are backed by a thoroughly modern chassis, including a Roadster Shop frame, Fox coilovers, and a four-link rear suspension. Braking is handled by Baer with six-piston calipers up front.

Inside, the cabin avoids the garish “Eurotuner” look. Working with TMI Products, the interior features custom paneling, unique instrumentation from AutoMeter, German square-weave carpeting, and a custom console. The result looks less like a trendy show car and more like a carefully crafted artisan piece, destined to age far better than most restomod interiors.

Only 20 Scorched Mustangs will ever be built, and while the carbon body is the non-negotiable party piece, buyers can thankfully personalize the paint and the specific engine choice.