Toyota turns charging into a game: what’s the plan for plug-in owners

Toyota is taking a fresh and creative approach to help plug-in hybrid owners unlock the full potential of their vehicles, blending behavioral science with cutting-edge technology. While PHEVs are equipped with both an internal combustion engine and a rechargeable battery, many drivers treat them like traditional hybrids, neglecting to plug them in.

According to the Toyota Research Institute (TRI), this behavior undermines efficiency and cancels out the true benefits of owning a plug-in hybrid. To address this issue, Toyota developed ChargeMinder, an experimental feature within a dedicated app designed to make charging more engaging and rewarding.

Tested in both the United States and Japan, this system uses gamification techniques, familiar from video games and mobile apps, to motivate drivers to charge more frequently. The early results are promising. In the US, PHEV owners increased their charging frequency by 10%, while overall owner satisfaction jumped by 16 percentage points.

This improvement stems from personalized push notifications (50% more effective than the other generic reminders), positive reinforcement messages that celebrate “charging streaks,” and detailed summaries of charging behavior. The app also includes interactive quizzes and educational content, helping drivers understand why charging regularly is essential for maximizing the value of their plug-in hybrid.

The logic of Toyota’s (very original!) idea is straightforward: if you don’t plug in your PHEV, you’re essentially driving a heavier hybrid burdened with extra batteries and electronics, which results in lower efficiency. By gamifying the process, ChargeMinder not only makes charging feel intuitive and even “fun”, but also helps owners save fuel and drive more sustainably.

This initiative highlights how technology and psychology can work together to shift entrenched habits. If the pilot program continues to deliver positive results, ChargeMinder could soon become a standard feature in Toyota’s apps, and other automakers may be quick to follow suit.