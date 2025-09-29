Toyota switches partners: from Subaru to Mazda for Its future compact sports car

Toyota and Mazda are strengthening their partnership to develop two highly anticipated models that promise to thrill driving enthusiasts: the next-generation Mazda MX-5 and Toyota GR86. The shared mission is simple yet ambitious, rear-wheel drive, lightweight construction, and two flavors of fun built on a renewed Miata platform.

According to Japanese outlet Best Car, Mazda engineers are already collaborating with Toyota in Toyota City, while the Aichi-based automaker is financing the reengineering of the architecture to support both a two-seat roadster and a 2+2 coupe. This move makes perfect sense. Small sports cars rarely generate enough profit to survive on their own, but cooperation can keep them alive.

Toyota and Mazda already have history together, their alliance dates back to 2015 and was reinforced in 2017 with a capital tie-up involving cross-shareholding. Sharing hardware is now the smartest way to preserve driver-focused icons like the MX-5 and the GR86. The project is built around the featherweight Miata chassis, specifically the 990S benchmark version weighing just 990 kg (2,182 lbs).

Toyota plans to stretch the wheelbase and modify key mounting points to suit the GR86’s 2+2 configuration, while Mazda will keep the MX-5 pure and compact. Powertrains will likely differ: Toyota is expected to adopt a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter engine paired with hybrid assistance for just over 200 hp, while Mazda sticks to an evolved 2.0 that may also receive light electrification. Same bones, different personalities.

If realized, this would mark a major shift for Toyota. The previous generations of the 86 were joint projects with Subaru, built at Subaru’s Gunma plant. Switching to Mazda as a partner signals Toyota’s intent to create a lighter, more engaging machine, less grand tourer, more pure driver’s car.

The partnership also reflects the racing DNA of both brands’ leadership. Former Toyota president Akio Toyoda is known for personally testing cars at the Nürburgring and rally stages, shaping everything from the LFA to the GR86. Mazda CEO Masahiro Moro is equally hands-on, regularly competing in events like Japan’s MX-5 Media 4-Hour. These are leaders who design cars with drivers in mind.