Toyota reinvents the RAV4 with more power and GR sport styling

The Toyota RAV4 has long been the go-to choice for families and travellers, a reliable SUV built for school runs and road adventures. Traditionally, it hasn’t been a vehicle associated with thrills or high-performance driving, certainly not in the same league as a BMW XM. But with the upcoming 2026 model year, Toyota is looking to shake things up.

The brand is giving the RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid a serious performance boost along with the introduction of a brand-new variant: the GR Sport, designed for drivers who want everyday practicality without sacrificing excitement behind the wheel. The 2026 RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid gains an additional 18 horsepower over its predecessor, bringing total output to an impressive 320 HP.

While Toyota hasn’t released official 0–60 mph times yet, the outgoing model hit the benchmark in just 5.8 seconds, so faster numbers are a safe bet. This performance upgrade is powered by the fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System (THS V), featuring stronger electric motors, larger high-density lithium-ion batteries, new silicon carbide conductors, and an upgraded power control unit.

The lineup will feature several trims, but all eyes are on the GR Sport. Beyond its aggressive styling, it delivers genuine handling improvements thanks to sport-tuned suspension, recalibrated steering, and 20-inch wheels with a wider offset for added grip and stability. Toyota has also stiffened the chassis, enhancing cornering confidence and overall driving dynamics.

The RAV4 GR Sport stands apart with a sharper front bumper, honeycomb grille, wing-style rear spoiler, and bold paint options such as Supersonic Red with a contrasting black roof. Inside, the cabin gets GR Sport treatment with red stitching accents, GR badging on the steering wheel and headrests, and the option of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster paired with Toyota’s new Arene infotainment system in 10.5- or 12.9-inch formats. Premium extras include a JBL sound system, panoramic sunroof, and power liftgate. Pricing and final specs will be revealed closer to its late-2025 market launch.