Touring Superleggera Veloce12: the coupe based on the Ferrari 550 Maranello unveiled

The Touring Superleggera Veloce12 is born from the Ferrari 550 Maranello of the ’90s, representing a sort of restomod. To get an idea of the work done, it’s enough to say that the revision interventions cost over 690,000 euros, excluding the price of the donor car. The modifications involved both aesthetics and mechanics. The 5.5-liter V12 engine of the Prancing Horse berlinetta was not excluded, now brought to 503 HP of maximum power, compared to the 485 HP of the 550 Maranello. The torque is 568 Nm, exactly as before. Here too, the energy reaches the ground with the support of a six-speed manual transmission. The numbers, as far as acceleration and top speed are concerned, remain the same as the original car.

Touring Superleggera Veloce12: Ferrari 550 Maranello restomod unveiled at Monterey Car Week 2024

Only 30 units have been planned for the Touring Superleggera Veloce12. Although the visual modifications are significant, both inside and out, it’s very clear which model the work process took shape from. The bodywork gains a new physiognomy, with interventions that are enough to distinguish the work from the Ferrari 550 Maranello, compared to which it seems softer but less incisive and sharp, as well as less balanced in terms of design, although still very beautiful.

The project aims to ferry the splendid Ferrari 550 Maranello into the modern world. A questionable choice for some Prancing Horse enthusiasts, but there are also those who think differently. That’s why the demand is not lacking. The restomod car was presented at Monterey Car Week 2024.

In the bodywork, in addition to different graphic signs, there is a different material: aluminum and steel have given way to light and expensive carbon fiber. The alchemy of the panels changes, as do the light clusters, both front and rear. The chassis has been reinforced to be more in tune with the new performance profile.

The Touring Superleggera Veloce12 enjoys the thrust of a modified version of the original 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V12. To enhance the sound, an aftermarket exhaust terminal was used. New Brembo six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers have been installed, improving braking action. The Touring Superleggera also features TracTive suspensions with adjustable damping, to ensure that this classic GT performs well like a modern sports car.