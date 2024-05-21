Totem GT Super: the Video explains the screaming restmod for Alfa Romeo GT

We are talking about pure modern art. The Totem GT Super is a sensational restomod that celebrates the iconic Alfa Romeo GT of the 1960s, transforming it into a 21st century automotive masterpiece. A perfect marriage of tradition and innovation, it will capture hearts for the most sophisticated admirers.

Totem GT Super: the classic Alfa Romeo GT re-invented into a modern bolide

Imagine taking an Alfa Romeo GT, an iconic car from the 1960s, and completely transforming it into a modern fireball, but without losing its unique styling that makes it unique. This is what Riccardo Quaggio, a young talented Italian designer, has done with his Totem GT Super. It is a design that has already caused a lot of stir among many enthusiasts. It was created under the Totem Automobili brand of which Riccardo Quaggio is both founder and CEO. The former Alfa Romeo designer decided to create this great work independently, bringing to life a dream of his own, a tribute to the past that at the same time represents modern art.

Totem GT Super is not seen merely as a restoration, but appears to be a true rebirth of the car. The original bodywork has been replaced with one made entirely of carbon fiber, which is lighter and more durable. As for the interior, on the other hand, we can see that it has been upholstered in fine leather, giving it even more deliciousness. The Totem GT Super is a limited series car, so each example is unique and customizable, according to the taste of the person who buys it. In fact, customers can choose from different configurations, such as body color, interior and even the type of wheels.

The Totem GT Super is a car that has a hard time going unnoticed. It is a restomod, that is, a vintage car restored and modified with modern components, taking its base and inspiration from the legendary Alfa Romeo GT – 105 series of the 1960s. Compared to the original car, the Totem GT Super is 10 percent larger in size and wears 17-inch wheels as opposed to the GT’s 15. The design, however, remains particularly faithful to the original, with its classic and elegant lines reinterpreted in a more modern style.

Under the hood we find a viable 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine derived from the modern Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA car. The engine was worked on by Italtecnica Engineering and is capable of developing a minimum of 540 horsepower. Starting from the base, its power can grow exponentially to 600 horsepower and 700 Nm for the ITV61 version. While for the ITV62 version it even goes up to 750 horsepower and 850 Nm. capable of delivering up to 750 hp and 850 Nm of torque. The performance is supercar-like and it is easy to understand this just based on its light weight of only 1180 kilograms. Equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission with all the power being dumped on the rear wheels.

The video of the Totem GT Super has been very comprehensively created, in which many details of the car can be seen in very sharp images. A prodigious work, in which nothing was left to chance. This mind-blowing masterpiece on wheels was created thanks to the great cooperation of about 30 specialized people, ensuring the very high quality of the vehicle. For this reason, only 20 examples will be produced, each of which will be offered with a tailor-made price.