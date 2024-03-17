The Totem GT Super: an harmonious fusion of power and classic Alfa Romeo style – Video

A new powerhouse has emerged on the roads: the Totem Super GT, a 600-horsepower car that blends raw power with the timeless elegance of a classic Alfa Romeo. Italtecnica recently developed a complete engine for the GT Super, a car built from scratch by the renowned Italian brand Totem Automobili. The latter adopts a bespoke carbon fiber chassis, ensuring platform rigidity while maintaining minimal weight. The body itself draws inspiration from the stunning Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint of the 1960s.

The silhouette of the Totem Super GT stands out for its enveloping front and rear bodywork, giving it a smoother look compared to the iconic Giulia GTA of the 1960s. Additionally, Totem has widened the car’s flanks with flared wheel arches, adding a touch of modernity to the design. Given Italtecnica’s extensive experience in engine design, it’s natural that the GT Super is equipped with an internally developed powertrain.

The GT Super is powered by a 2.8-liter V6 twin-turbo engine, delivering around 600 horsepower. This power, combined with a weight of just over 2,200 pounds, ensures impressive performance. According to Italtecnica, the GT Super can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds. However, since the car is still in development, the handling aspect is still being fine-tuned, as the main focus is on ensuring reliable performance.

With the Totem GT Super ready to hit the roads, Italtecnica is committed to maintaining a tight work pace. The project manager revealed plans to install seven new test benches at their headquarters. One of these benches will be able to simulate pitching and rolling movements, allowing them to push the engines to their limits, typically experienced only during road driving rather than in a static workshop.

To accelerate the development process, Italtecnica is leveraging the innovation of 3D printing. The project manager showcased a 3D-printed replica of a turbo unit, highlighting how various projects can be rapidly prototyped and tested to assess their feasibility before a final decision is made on production through the appropriate process.

Exclusive behind-the-scenes: YouTuber Dino DC reveals GT Super’s intricate interiors during Italtecnica visit

YouTuber Dino DC visited Italtecnica‘s headquarters, located near Turin in northern Italy, where he had the opportunity to delve into Italian automotive engineering and get a close look at the ongoing work, engaging in pleasant conversations with the owners. During his visit, he got to know the company’s latest high-performance car project, the Totem Super GT. After working intensively on the car’s engine, a functioning prototype was finally ready to take on the roads.

Dino not only had the chance to closely examine the intricate interiors of the prototype but also to be a guest passenger and take a ride it. According to the vehicle project manager, this was the first time the car had tasted the open road. Given that it was still a prototype, there was still much work to be done to complete it. Engine mapping still needed to be perfected, while suspension, braking, and overall handling configuration still required some fine-tuning.

Nevertheless, Dino was impressed by what the car offered right from the start, even though it had about 200 horsepower less than the final expected value. He particularly noticed the smoothness of the torque curve, a remarkable feat for a car with a twin-turbo engine known to suffer from turbo lag. The company achieved this result by positioning the first turbo lower in the rev range to essentially spool up the second unit, significantly reducing the delay.