Too much noise from the car door? Ford recalls over 100,000 Taurus sedans

Ford Motor Company has issued a new recall affecting more than 100,000 Taurus sedans in the United States, raising safety concerns over a structural defect involving door trim panels. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall targets 101,944 Ford Taurus vehicles built between 2016 and 2019 at the automaker’s Chicago Assembly Plant.

The issue stems from a change in the assembly process made in 2016, when Ford discontinued the use of manual rollers during installation of the B-pillar trim. This adjustment resulted in incomplete adhesion, which can cause the front driver and passenger door panels to partially detach while driving. In addition to the risk of parts coming loose, owners may notice wind noise, vibrations, or visible separation in the affected areas.

Ford has confirmed that dealerships will inspect the vehicles at no cost, repairing or replacing components if necessary. Owners will receive an initial notification starting September 22, 2025, followed by a second round of letters in December once a permanent fix is available. The recall has been assigned the number 25S91, and customers can call 1-866-436-7332 for more details.

This action comes on the heels of another massive Ford recall involving over 1.45 million vehicles in the US due to defective rearview cameras that may display distorted, reversed, or blank images, significantly increasing the risk of collisions. Models affected include the Mustang, F-Series trucks, Transit vans, Expedition, Edge, Ranger, Econoline, Lincoln Navigator, and Lincoln MKC, spanning model years 2015 to 2019.

Safety concerns are also mounting for other automakers. The NHTSA recently launched an investigation into more than 174,000 Tesla Model Y SUVs over faulty electronic door handles. Owners reported being unable to re-enter their vehicles, with some parents forced to break windows to rescue children trapped inside. These recalls highlight how safety and build quality remain fundamental to preserving consumer trust and protecting brand reputation.