Jeep Wrangler: thousands of units recalled due to assembly problem

Due to a manufacturing defect, Jeep is recalling about 80,000 Jeep Wrangler models 2024 and 2025. The problem involves the tire pressure monitoring system, which may not function properly.

Jeep: Wrangler recall campaign

Jeep has initiated a major recall campaign involving thousands of 2024 and 2025 model year Wrangler vehicles. Specifically, the automaker is recalling 78,989 units due to a potential defect in the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The problem lies in a cable that, if damaged or crushed, could prevent the warning light on the dashboard from working properly. This means that drivers may not be alerted properly in the event of an abnormal change in tire pressure, compromising safety.

The critical issue emerged after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened an investigation last October, following reports from some owners of incorrect TPMS warning light activation. The recall is therefore a precautionary measure to fix the problem and ensure that the monitoring system works as intended.

As mentioned, to elaborate, the cause has been found to be a remote start antenna harness that is in danger of getting pinched. Specifically, the cable may get caught under the left rear seat belt retractor bracket. This anomaly prevents the system from detecting low tire pressure, compromising the safety warning. As a result, the warning light on the dashboard comes on.

The recall affects precisely 78,989 vehicles, but Jeep has estimated that the defect is present in only 1 percent of the affected cars, or about 790 units.

Owners of the Jeep Wrangler affected by the recall are invited to visit a dealership for an inspection. A trained technician will check the remote start antenna cable and, if necessary, proceed with its replacement.

Notification letters to owners will be mailed early next month, but at the moment the final solution is not yet available. As soon as the replacement part is ready, dealers will receive notice to proceed with the work.