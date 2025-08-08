Three Stellantis models rank among the slowest-selling vehicles in the U.S. in August 2025

The U.S. automotive market continues to be complex and competitive, but knowing which models linger longest on dealer lots can give potential buyers an advantage. According to data released by CarEdge.com, three Stellantis group models were among the ten slowest-selling new cars in August 2025: the Maserati Grecale, Dodge Hornet, and Alfa Romeo Giulia.

Maserati Grecale, Alfa Romeo Giulia and Dodge Hornet among slowest-selling cars in USA in August 2025

The metric examined is Market Day Supply (MDS), which indicates the number of days needed to exhaust current inventory of a model without new stock arrivals. A high value means vehicles remain unsold longer, increasing discount opportunities for buyers. For Stellantis, the most evident situation involves the Maserati Grecale, with a 302-day supply. The Dodge Hornet follows with 266 days of inventory, and the Alfa Romeo Giulia sits at 221 days.

These numbers have obvious consequences. In Italy, the Cassino plant, where both the Giulia and Grecale are built, has extended summer shutdowns due to declining orders. Meanwhile, Dodge has confirmed the suspension of the Hornet for the U.S. market for model year 2026, partly due to current tariff situations that make imports more expensive.

The August snapshot also reflects broader market trends. Leading the overall rankings is the Nissan Versa, which remains unsold for an average of 472 days, likely due to its impending production discontinuation. Electric vehicles also appear among the slowest sellers, like the Ford Mustang Mach-E, penalized not by declining demand but by production that has outpaced sales.

In July 2025, the average selling price of these ten models stood at $59,646, the lowest level in recent months, signaling that high inventories may be starting to exert downward pressure on pricing. For Stellantis, the challenge is evident, while for customers the situation could translate into broader negotiation margins and increasingly attractive promotional offers in the coming months.