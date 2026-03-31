This yellow Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta is turning into a collector obsession

RM Sotheby’s will offer a 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta at the end of April during its Monte Carlo sale. The car shows just 99 kilometers on the odometer, such a low figure that it strongly suggests the vehicle never saw real use after its initial testing and delivery stages. Pre-sale estimates place the lot between €900,000 and €1.1 million, but since this is one of only 499 examples built and remains in such exceptional condition, the final result could easily climb higher.

Rare Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta with just 99 km heads to RM Sotheby’s auction

The 458 Speciale Aperta holds a special place in Ferrari’s recent history because it likely represents the most complete expression of the brand’s naturally aspirated V8 era in modern times. Its 4.5-liter engine produces 605 horsepower and delivers power all the way to 9,000 rpm, accompanied by a mechanical soundtrack that becomes almost physical in the open-top version. In this car, the sound of the engine forms an essential part of the driving experience. The retractable aluminum hardtop switches from closed to open in 14 seconds and does so completely automatically.

The example heading to auction wears Giallo Modena paint enhanced by a racing livery in Grigio and Argento Nürburgring, a combination that highlights the model’s sporting character without overwhelming it. Inside, Ferrari trimmed the cabin in Nero Alcantara with yellow details and stitching that matches the exterior color. Brake calipers in the same shade stand out clearly behind the smoked twin-spoke wheels.

The car’s history is documented from the very first delivery, which took place in Berlin in July 2015 through Ferrari dealer Riller & Schnauck GmbH. The most recent service dates to July 2025, when official Dutch dealer Munsterhuis Sportscars in Hengelo carried out the work. The car also comes with an extended warranty valid through the end of June 2027, which adds another level of reassurance for the next owner.

With a highly distinctive visual specification, production limited to 499 units, and an already established position among the most sought-after Ferraris of the past twenty years, this 458 Speciale Aperta brings together almost every quality the collector car market tends to reward most strongly.