The car that acclaimed enthusiasts call the actual BMW M3 killer is actively seeking its next guardian. Specifically, a formidable 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is on the hunt for a new owner who understands that identity isn’t found in a lease agreement, but in a rear-axle differential. This specific masterpiece, bearing a proper Kentucky title, is up for grabs after a temporary stalemate in the digital auction arena.

This is a philosophical statement wrapped around a Ferrari-derived 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6. We are talking about a visceral 512 HP (377 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque screaming exclusively to the rear wheels via a quick-shifting 8-speed automatic.

This Giulia retains the true Italian grammar of performance, featuring a torque-vectoring rear differential and an active suspension that knows the difference between a racetrack and a pothole. Crucially, its identity cards are made of legitimate carbon fiber, used liberally on the hood, roof, and rear spoiler.

Of course, because the modern world demands compromises, it comes equipped with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a Harman Kardon audio system, presumably to provide background music when you aren’t focused on the exhaust note. It also features the Active Assist Plus package, offering things like highway assist and lane keeping.

This Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has been driven. At the time of cataloging, the odometer read approximately 41,500 miles (66,800 km). It shows a few minor body chips, which are essentially scars of honor. But this is where the romance gets practical: this car has received obsessive, documented care from its single original owner. Back in June 2025, it received a full PCM module update, new spark plugs, and a new timing belt. New rear brakes were installed in November 2025, and oil changes were reportedly performed every 5,000 miles.

The original owner paid $87,950 for this machine in June 2023. He listed it on Cars & Bids, where the auction concluded on April 8, 2026. However, the market’s “valzer of uncertainty” struck again, and the highest bid of $44,750 was rightfully refused. The car did not sell. This means the masterpiece is still available. Don’t let the market’s ignorance become your loss of a masterpiece.