Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio: according to Car and Driver it’s better than M3 and AMG

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio was featured in a splendid review by American automotive magazine Car and Driver, which praised the qualities of the top-of-the-range version of the current generation D-segment sedan from the Biscione brand. The review dates back to 2017 but recently came back into the spotlight thanks to The Autopian website, which discussed it because the car is currently being offered in the United States in the used market (as it is no longer available new in the US) at a truly interesting price, and therefore according to them, whoever buys the car today is getting a real bargain.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is superior to its German rivals

About eight years ago, American colleagues highlighted that, with the exception of the Porsche 911 and 718 Boxster/Cayman, no other chassis offered dynamic behavior comparable to that of the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. The electronic dampers provided extraordinary wheel control, attenuating road irregularities more effectively than BMW and Mercedes. Even in the most rigid mode, the suspensions remained surprisingly comfortable, something that German sedans failed to match.

Car And Driver noted a light steering feel, but this characteristic, along with the agility of the chassis, allowed the Giulia to excel in slalom and corners, offering ease of driving that was appreciated when comparing it with other cars.

For Americans, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio represented one of the best sports sedans of the 21st century in terms of driving pleasure, a judgment that admitted no objections. It is therefore surprising that today in the USA, the Giulia is being sold at a price comparable to that of a Honda Civic, despite the Quadrifoglio version exceeding 300 km/h and having more power than a BMW M3.

The hope, of course, is that the new generation can live up to the current one, perhaps guaranteeing a greater number of registrations, which, despite being one of the most appreciated cars by enthusiasts, were lacking for the first version.