This widebody 2026 Dodge Charger never existed, but it should

The American muscle car segment is down to two survivors, and that’s not a metaphor. The Chevrolet Camaro is gone. The Dodge Challenger is gone. The Corvette C8 has defected to the mid-engine supercar club, where it now mingles with Ferraris and pretends it never went to prom in a mullet. What’s left? The Ford Mustang S650 and the eighth-generation Dodge Charger, the last two soldiers still holding the fort of V8 thunder.

Ford is playing this well. The 2026 Mustang lineup gives buyers everything from the sensible EcoBoost four-cylinder all the way up to the GT and Dark Horse V8 variants. And if that’s still not enough, there’s the eye-watering GTD and a forthcoming Dark Horse SC packing a supercharged 5.2-liter V8.

Dodge, meanwhile, took the scenic route. The eighth-gen Charger debuted as a full-electric Daytona. Stellantis eventually got the memo and introduced the Sixpack series, both coupe and sedan, powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six Hurricane engine in two flavors. 420 HP for the “human” level, and 550 HP for those who believe subtlety is overrated.

Naturally, the digital car art community couldn’t resist. Virtual artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel, known online as adry53customs, grabbed the 2026 Charger coupe and went to work. The result is a widebody monster with five-spoke alloys, stretched fenders, slammed suspension, and an open hood showcasing a twin-turbocharged V8 that never actually existed but absolutely should.

A carbon fiber front end, glossy burgundy paint, split-grille nods to the legendary 1969 Charger, hidden LED headlights, and massive Hellcat side decals complete a package that looks like it was built specifically to terrify highway patrol officers.

For those who prefer their fantasies in raw, polished steel, Emmanuel also offers a “Bare Metal” variant of the same build. Same outrageous bodywork, same fictional powertrain, but stripped of color except for crimson LED taillights and red brake calipers. Restrained chaos, essentially.