Dodge is missing an affordable sports car

Dodge is a brand celebrated for its muscular V8s, powerful SUVs, and more recently, its high-performance electrified offerings, though these haven’t been particularly well-received. However, a fundamental piece is missing from its portfolio: a compact, sporty, and accessible vehicle capable of capturing the attention of young drivers or those seeking an agile and fun car without breaking the bank.

Why Dodge needs a compact sports coupe to win back young enthusiasts

In the 1990s and 2000s, Dodge offered exactly this. There were coupes like the Avenger and Stratus, two-doors with appealing styling, spirited but not excessive engines, and pricing within reach of many buyers. They weren’t muscle cars, but they offered the perfect balance between everyday sportiness and economic accessibility. With the Stratus Coupe‘s exit in 2005, the brand’s last truly popular front-wheel-drive option disappeared. Today, this void is felt more than ever.

With the average price of new cars rising above $40,000, Dodge has nothing to offer below that threshold that isn’t a crossover. Consequently, young car enthusiasts turn to other brands or abandon new car purchases altogether. Yet the solution is already within reach. The ideal powertrain is already in-house: the 2.0-liter GME-T4 turbo four-cylinder, found in models like the Hornet.

With 268 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, this engine significantly surpasses the old Stratus Coupe‘s V6 in both performance and efficiency. Imagine this engine housed in a modern, compact body inspired by the new Charger Daytona‘s design but with proportions suited to the C-segment. A front-wheel-drive sports coupe with bold styling, accessible pricing (perhaps under $35,000), and high-performance components.

A brand like Dodge with such rich heritage doesn’t need to offer a new $50,000 electric vehicle to conquer the market. Americans have already demonstrated the appeal such a proposition can have. What’s needed is a spirited thermal coupe, or even a compact sedan, that would reignite enthusiasm among young buyers and revive the brand’s appeal.