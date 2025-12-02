This rare Vetroresina Ferrari 308 GTB is the ultimate classic money pit

If there is a car that embodies the term “passion project”, it is this 1976 Ferrari 308 GTB. This specific model, chassis 19435, is one of the highly coveted “Vetroresina” examples. Just 808 were built by Carrozzeria Scaglietti with fiberglass bodies before production switched to heavier steel panels in 1977. Roughly 100 of these featherweight unicorns made it to the US market, making this Rosso Dino beauty a truly special find.

This particular Ferrari 308 GTB has enjoyed a long life. Originally sold in California, it landed with the current owner in 1989. For those who believe in low-mileage preservation, this car offers a unique twist. It was reportedly stored inside the owner’s arcade until 1999, before being driven periodically. Over the owner’s 30 years tenure, only about 1,900 miles have been added to the 20,000-mile odometer, proving that ownership can be more about admiration than actual driving.

Now, the inevitable classic Ferrari maintenance ledger. The car recently underwent a huge mechanical restoration that cost over $104,000 at Black Horse Motorwerks. Why such a hefty bill? Well, according to a 2023 inspection invoice, fourth cylinder decided to violently separate itself from the running order thanks to a failed sodium-filled exhaust valve.

This failure necessitated a full V8 rebuild in 2025, costing over $69,000 alone. The work involved machining the block, rebuilding the heads with stainless steel valves, and replacing virtually everything else, including liners, pistons, rings, and rods. The clutch assembly, constant velocity axles, and vented disc brakes were also overhauled. The good news is that this classic 2.9-liter quad-cam V8, originally rated at 237 HP, is now essentially brand new.

Power is sent to the rear wheels via the essential gated five-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential. Inside, the cabin features power windows, a classic Blaupunkt cassette stereo, and a leather-wrapped MOMO steering wheel. The air conditioning system is “intact, but does not blow cold”. But really, who needs cold air when you have a freshly rebuilt, naturally aspirated Ferrari V8 screaming behind you?