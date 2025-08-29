1973 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Competizione becomes the most expensive ever

The Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Competizione has set a new world record for the model, becoming the most expensive example ever sold at auction. The milestone took place at Pebble Beach, where Gooding & Company, in collaboration with Christie’s, auctioned chassis number 16407 for $8,145,000, around €7,028,000 at current exchange rates. While the result was in line with pre-sale estimates, it reaffirms the growing allure of factory-built Ferrari competition cars.

Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Competizione sets new world auction record at Pebble Beach

The car sold is one of only fifteen Competizione versions officially built by Maranello, and one of just five from Series III. Its racing pedigree includes entries at Le Mans in 1973 and 1974, as well as a remarkable second-place overall and class victory at the 1979 24 Hours of Daytona. This decorated motorsport history undoubtedly fueled interest during the California auction.

Presented in a meticulously restored livery, the Daytona Competizione highlights the proportions of the grand tourer designed by Pininfarina and bodied by Scaglietti. It is a blend of elegance and muscle, where timeless design merges with the technical details typical of Ferrari’s racing machines.

The provenance of this particular example is well documented. Since 1983, it has had only two private owners who preserved it with great care. More recently, it underwent a full concours-quality restoration by a Ferrari specialist, earning the Enzo Ferrari Trophy at the 2024 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Its Ferrari Classiche Red Book certification, completed shortly before the sale, added further value and authenticity.

Under the hood lies the classic 4,390 cc naturally aspirated V12 with a 60-degree bank angle, fed by six Weber 40 DCN20 carburetors. It produces around 450 horsepower at 8,500 rpm, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox in a transaxle layout, ensuring balanced weight distribution between front and rear.

Braking is provided by ventilated discs on all four wheels, while suspension tuned for racing use delivers sharp and engaging handling. Performance figures include a top speed of over 310 km/h (193 mph), though the most striking impressions come from the engine’s relentless pull and overall responsiveness, offering an intense driving experience even for seasoned racers.

With this new record, the 365 GTB/4 Daytona Competizione reasserts itself as one of Ferrari’s most iconic models of the 1970s. Beyond its historical and technical significance, it continues to inspire awe with its performance, design, and rarity. The new owner now holds one of the most coveted pieces in Ferrari collecting, ready to be showcased at the world’s most prestigious automotive events.