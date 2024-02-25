This RAM 1500 TRX challenges a snow-covered rally track

The RAM 1500 TRX emerges as an unstoppable force, its signature trait being unparalleled strength. This expansive pick-up, crafted by Dodge, roars to life with the immense 702 HP, courtesy of its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, which endows it with volcanic vigor, enhancing its already excellent off-road capabilities. It is, without question, a vehicle that breaks the mold.

A video shows a RAM 1500 TRX taking on a snow rally

A video captures its prowess on a rally track characterized by a notably low level of traction, due to a thick layer of compact snow. It appears that the RAM 1500 TRX navigates this environment without discomfort. Over its lifespan, this vehicle has consistently demonstrated its capacity to set numerous performance benchmarks. Nonetheless, the creators of the video sought to explore how effectively it could maneuver on a snow-covered and exceptionally slippery path.

The premise is as follows: deploying power on the order of 700 HP in an environment with low grip, such as that provided by snow, presents a significant challenge even for vehicles specifically designed for off-road conditions. The peak of effectiveness is reached with the traction control completely deactivated and the use of specialized tires.

However, the RAM 1500 TRX does not possess these advantages, potentially complicating its ability to efficiently transmit power to the ground in the specific environmental context chosen for the test. There were demonstrated limitations. As Carscoops pointed out, to temporarily address this issue, the team members disconnected the traction control fuse and activated the 4WD Low mode.

Configured in this manner and with Wyatt Knox at the helm, the substantial American pick-up fared decidedly better. Indeed, it differs greatly from a rally car due to its larger weight, higher center of gravity, and tires not designed for such conditions, yet the outcome is far from disappointing.