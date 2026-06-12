This modern Lancia Delta S4 will probably make you cry

Penned by Maltese Design, this creation resurrects the legendary Lancia Delta S4 as a hardcore, two-seat road-going supercar. There are absolutely no concessions to the modern automotive market here. Instead, it offers a radical, unapologetic manifestation of pure motoring, updated for the twenty-first century with flawless coherence and distinct flashes of genius.

The core conceptual architecture remains fiercely loyal to the original Group B monster, utilizing a carbon fiber monocoque and a race-car layout complete with a street-legal license plate. The entire ethos is obsessed with the holy trinity of automotive performance: weight, traction, and power.

To back up the aggressive stance, the theoretical powertrain swaps out the historical twin-charged setup for Maserati’s modern, twin-turbo Nettuno V6 engine, pumping out over 600 HP through an all-wheel-drive system. It is a technical choice that beautifully honors the spirit of the original S4, which built its lethal rallying mythos on sophisticated forced induction and relentless traction.

Visually, the design bridges two distinct eras without betraying either. The sharp, angular geometries of the competition S4 seamlessly converse with the new aesthetic language recently introduced by the official Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept. The front end boasts active aerodynamic elements, while the flanks remain remarkably clean thanks to traditional side mirrors being axed in favor of high-tech cameras. The theatrical rear section is wide and unashamedly dramatic.

Inside the cockpit, the same purist logic dictates the environment: exposed carbon fiber, perforated Alcantara seating, a minimalist display mounted on the steering column, and a beautifully romantic manual gearbox.

Tragically, this masterpiece will almost certainly remain trapped in the digital realm. There are zero official confirmations regarding a genuine Delta revival, and Lancia’s future product roadmap has only grown more convoluted following the recent announcement of the brand passing under Fiat management.

Maltese Design did something far more profound than just sketching a beautiful silhouette; they reminded the world exactly why the Delta S4 has never truly left the collective consciousness of enthusiasts. It represents an era of unhinged technology pushed to its absolute limits right before it transitioned into heartbreaking tragedy on the tarmac of Corsica in 1986 with Henri Toivonen and Sergio Cresto.