James May’s desert-modified Maserati GranCabrio up for auction

The appeal of this Maserati GranCabrio lies in its history and the modifications that transformed it into an adventure vehicle. This is the car used by James May in “Sand Job” episode of The Grand Tour. Now, this model has been put up for auction, giving enthusiasts the chance to own a vehicle that is truly one of a kind.

Maserati Gran Cabrio used in The Grand Tour goes up for auction

With raised suspension and off-road tires, this GranCabrio was prepared to face the challenges of the Sahara Desert, competing with prestigious vehicles like Jeremy Clarkson’s Jaguar F-Type and Richard Hammond’s Aston Martin DB9, which were also modified for the occasion.

After filming, it was returned to the United Kingdom but maintained its original appearance, complete with sand and other marks from its adventures. This car is now for sale on eBay, where it’s specifically noted that it hasn’t been cleaned, preserving the memories of an epic journey intact.

The GranCabrio‘s naturally aspirated 4.7-liter V8 engine offers remarkable performance, and it proved to be very resilient following its many adventures: the only post-stress test intervention required was an oil filter replacement. Currently, the eBay auction has reached a price of 13,200 pounds, with 44 bids.

The Grand Tour concluded on September 13, 2024, with the final episode “One for the Road,” in which Clarkson, Hammond, and May traveled to Zimbabwe in classic cars. Despite the end of the series, the three hosts will continue their careers individually, while the show will continue with new presenters.