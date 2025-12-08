This low-mileage 1992 Dodge Viper RT/10 is pure history

If you’re seeking a raw, unadulterated dose of ’90s American muscle, look no further than this incredibly low-mileage 1992 Dodge Viper RT/10. This car is not just rare. It’s one of only 285 produced for the inaugural model year. It’s also a time capsule of uncompromising performance engineering, lacking even the safety nets that modern drivers take for granted.

Designed in-house by Chrysler’s Tom Gale, the first-generation Viper is a beast, utilizing composite body panels draped over a lightweight, tubular steel frame. This specific example is finished in the mandatory, attention-grabbing Viper Red and features the iconic clamshell hood, distinctive side-exit exhaust tips, and the delightful period-correct features like the removable soft top and the zip-up vinyl side windows.

Under that massive hood sits the crown jewel. An 8.0-liter OHV V10 engine, a displacement that feels “cute” today, churning out a healthy 400 HP and 450 lb-ft of torque. Power is routed solely to the rear wheels via a robust Tremec T-56 six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential. The 17-inch, three-spoke alloy wheels wear massive Michelin XGT Z tires, essential for keeping that V10 power in check, especially considering the 1992 models were famously delivered without ABS. This car truly makes you earn the thrill of its 180 mph capability.

The cockpit, trimmed in contrasting gray leather across the bucket seats, dashboard, and door panels, is surprisingly luxurious for such a bare-bones track machine. It even features an original cassette player, perfect for playing your favorite ’90s mix tape.

Showing only 941 miles on the six-digit odometer, this Viper has lived a pampered life. Having exchanged hands several times in recent years, it now awaits a new owner, complete with its original $53,300 window sticker and a clean South Carolina title. This is a rare chance to own a piece of Dodge history.